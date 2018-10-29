WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prince Harry and wife Meghan spoke with people working in the mental-health field and encountered a flightless native bird as they continued their tour of New Zealand on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the last leg of a 16-day tour of the South Pacific. They began their second day in New Zealand by visiting the Maranui Cafe on the Wellington coast, where they spoke to people offering mental-health support through helplines, social media and other programs.

Prince Harry last year told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that he'd sought counselling after years of suppressing his emotions following the death of his mother.

The couple then took a helicopter to the Abel Tasman National Park where they strolled on a sandy beach and saw a weka bird.