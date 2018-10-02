TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said that Taiwan is planning to apply virtual reality technology at a music concert scheduled for the Taipei Music Center next year as part of country's effort to promote 5G network service.

2020 will be a "tech harvest year" for Taiwan as the chairwoman of the National Communications Commission (NCC) announced in the early October that the installation of the 5G wireless network would make available across the country in two years.

In a press conference on Monday, Minister Shen announced that they are planning to apply large scale use of Virtual Reality technology in a music concert scheduled at the Taipei Music Center in the second quarter of next year. This application will allow audiences to have a 360-degree view of a live concert and enhance the festive experience regardless of their vantage point, the Liberty Times reported.

Shen added that the Taiwan 5G Development Alliance, a national team formed jointly with MediaTek, ITRI, and Chunghwa Telecom, is working constantly to complete a synchronized network system for the installation of VR technology along with 5G internet service.