Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) failed to defend her title in the women's singles final at the 2018 Yonex French Open on Sunday, losing to her Japanese competitor in the 67-minute match.



Tai, the world's top-ranked female player, lost to third-ranked Akane Yamaguchi 20-22, 21-17, 13-21.



Talking to the press after the match, Tai said she had made more mistakes than her rival.



On the issue of losing the women's singles title, Tai said she was not thinking too much about that.



"Everyone had the chance to win" because all the players in the women's singles are equally matched, she said.



Prior to Sunday's loss, Tai had won seven of her 11 matches against Yamaguchi, according to Badminton World Federation (BWF) data.



The total prize money for the 2018 edition of the Yonex Internationaux de France de Badminton (IFB) was US$750,000. The winners in the men's and women's singles category will each receive US$52,500.



Tai won the women's singles title at the 2017 Yonex IFB.



(By Tzeng Yi-shiuan and Elizabeth Hsu)

