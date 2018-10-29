TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Eight days after a deadly derailment of a Puyuma Express train in Yilan, the Executive Yuan announced the appointment of Chang Chen-yuan (張振源), Political Deputy Minister of Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), as the top manager of the problematic, century-old, state monopolistic railway company.

The incident claimed the lives of 18 and injured 190 in Taiwan's Yilan County, while the company has been found providing misguided information which directed blame to the train driver, Yu Chen-chung (尤振仲), and is believed to be an attempt to cover up the company's chronic problems such as shortage of staff, malfunction of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP), absence of an ATP monitoring system in all Puyuma trains, mismanagement, and universal malpractice issues.

Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) Director-General Lu Chieh-shen (鹿潔身) tendered his resignation on Oct. 25, five days after the incident. Oct. 29, the Executive Yuan announced that the top MOTC official Chang Chen-yuan will succeed Lu.

Chang is a TRA veteran, who worked for TRA between 1987 and 1991 as Station Master at Taipei Train Station.

After his TRA service, Chang took jobs at Taipei City Bus Administration as Secretary General (1995-1997), Secretary General of Department of Transportation (MOT) (1997-1998), Director General of Bureau of Tourism under MOT (1998-1999), Director of Tourism Rep. at Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York (2002-2010), Director of Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Administration (2010-2012), Director General of Bureau of Transportation in Tainan City Government (2012-2017), Deputy Mayor of Tainan City Government (2017), and Political Deputy Minister of MOTC (2017-2018).

The announcement also thanks Chang for taking on the tough job, expressing hope that the reform can go smoothly and ensure the safety of the trains as well as passengers.

The MOTC minister also announced a new policy on the same day that commands both the Puyuma Express and Taroko Express to have two drivers during each service to avoid human errors and to rebuild passengers' trust in the country's railway system.