CHICAGO (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 53 seconds into overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to their third straight win, 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

After two Blackhawks skaters got caught deep in their zone, McDavid finished a 2-on-1 break, taking a cross-ice feed from Leon Draisaitl and beating Cam Ward from the left circle for his eighth goal.

Chicago's Brent Seabrook and Edmonton's Zack Kassian scored in the first period.

Chicago's leading scorer, Patrick Kane, assisted on Seabrook's goal to extend his point streak to six games.

Cam Talbot stopped 31 shots as Edmonton improved to 3-1 in overtime games.

KINGS 4, RANGERS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Martinez scored with 55 seconds remaining, and Los Angeles stopped a six-game skid.

Martinez brought the puck from behind the net into the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot through the legs of Brendan Smith and past New York goaltender Henrik Lundqvist for his first goal of the season.

Ilya Kovalchuk had a goal and two assists, Trevor Lewis scored and Jack Campbell made 22 saves in place of the injured Jonathan Quick for the Kings. Dustin Brown, making his season debut after breaking a finger in Los Angeles' final preseason game, also scored.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Tony DeAngelo each had a goal and an assist and Ryan Spooner also scored for the Rangers, who are winless in five road games. Lundqvist made 36 saves.

RED WINGS 4, STARS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Mantha helped Detroit earn its first home win of the season.

Mantha, Tyler Bertuzzi, defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit, which had been 0-3-1 at Little Caesars Arena. Dylan Larkin had two assists and Jonathan Bernier stopped 28 shots for his first win as a Red Wing, after signing as a free agent in July.

Gemel Smith and defenseman John Klingberg scored for Dallas. Ben Bishop made 19 saves.

ISLANDERS 2, HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and New York beat Carolina.

Ryan Pulock scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Josh Bailey had two assists for the Islanders, who have earned points in three straight games. Playing eight of their first 11 games on the road, they've won two in a row for the first time.

Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina while Sebastian Aho matched a pair of club records with an assist — giving him points and assists in all 11 games this season, the longest active streak in the league.

Thomas Greiss, who stopped 90 of the 91 shots he faced in his last two games against Carolina, made 38 saves while earning his first victory since a 2-1 win in the opener on Oct. 4.