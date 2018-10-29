WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--LEICESTER-HELICOPTER CRASH

LEICESTER, England — Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Thai owner of English Premier League team Leicester City, was on a helicopter that crashed and burst into flames shortly after taking off from the soccer field, a person with knowledge of the situation said Sunday as investigators examined the wreckage and hundreds of fans brought tributes to the stadium. By Rob Harris. SENT: 720 words, photo.

— With:

— SOC--OBIT-LEICESTER CHAIRMAN — Leicester City owner was a success in soccer and business. By Trevor Marshallsea and Kaweewit Kaewjinda. SENT: 790 words, photos.

— SOC--LEICESTER-HELICOPTER CRASH-THE LATEST

CAR--F1-MEXICAN GRAND PRIX

MEXICO CITY — Lewis Hamilton keeps climbing his way up the list of Formula One's greatest drivers. The top now looks very much in sight. The British driver won his fifth career F1 championship with a fourth-place finish Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix. It was a race dominated by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, but one that will be remembered for Hamilton tying the late Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina for the second-most championships in F1 history. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 770 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Without the injured Eden Hazard, Chelsea romped to a 4-0 thrashing of Burnley in the Premier League. Without the dropped Romelu Lukaku, United played one of its best matches of a turbulent season and beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford. Arsenal's 11-game winning run in all competitions ended with a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 500 words, photos. With separates on Sunday's three EPL games.

SOC--MAN UNITED-CAVE BOYS

MANCHESTER, England — The 12 boys who were trapped with their soccer coach in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for almost three weeks were guests at Old Trafford on Sunday. SENT: 110 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — With Luis Suarez giving a masterful performance in attack, Barcelona didn't need Lionel Messi to deal Real Madrid a devastating 5-1 defeat that could lead to the departure of coach Julen Lopetegui. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Dries Mertens came off the bench to score a last-gasp equalizer but Napoli dropped two valuable points in the Italian league on Sunday. Napoli was held 1-1 at home to Roma. By Daniella Matar and Andrew Dampf. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayer Leverkusen eased the pressure on coach Heiko Herrlich with a 6-2 win at Werder Bremen, denying the hosts the chance to go second in the Bundesliga on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe watched his teammates struggle in the first half and then came off the bench to score as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0 at bitter rival Marseille on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 610 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND-HODDLE

LONDON — Former England player and manager Glenn Hoddle remains in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack in a TV studio. But an unnamed spokesman for Hoddle said he "continues to respond well to treatment" a day after collapsing. SENT: 120 words, photo.

SOC--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP

SYDNEY — The video assistant referee came in for criticism in Australia's A-League when Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel was red carded for an angry reaction during his team's 2-0 derby loss to Sydney FC. SENT: 250 words.

TEN--WTA FINALS

SINGAPORE — Elina Svitolina secured the biggest title of her career on Sunday, becoming the first Ukrainian player to win the season-ending WTA Finals trophy. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 320 words, photos.

TEN--SWISS INDOORS

BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer won his 99th career ATP Tour title on Sunday, beating qualifier Marius Copil 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors final. SENT: 510 words, photos.

TEN--PARIS MASTERS PREVIEW

PARIS — Novak Djokovic is in commanding form and well poised to wrestle back the No. 1-ranking from longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Paris Masters, which starts Monday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 570 words, photos.

TEN--ERSTE BANK OPEN

VIENNA — Kevin Anderson won his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open on Sunday, sealing his place at next month's ATP finals. SENT: 250 words, photos.

GYM--WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

DOHA, Qatar — Russian gymnastics star Aliya Mustafina isn't letting motherhood slow her down. By Will Graves. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BBO--WORLD SERIES

LOS ANGELES — After winning the longest game in World Series history, the Los Angeles Dodgers try to even things with the Boston Red Sox in Game 4. Game starting shortly. By Greg Beacham. MOVED: 230 words, photos.

— With:

— BBO--WORLD SERIES-THE LATEST. Real-time updates.

BKN--CAVALIERS-LUE FIRED

Cleveland Cavaliers fire coach Tyronn Lue after 0-6 start without LeBron James. By Tom Withers. SENT: 560 words, photo.

FBN--EAGLES-JAGUARS

LONDON — After watching a fourth-quarter lead slip away twice this season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz didn't want to see it happen again. By Zac Boyer. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— With:

— FBN--JAGUARS-CHURCH — Jaguars' Church says London arrest 'a misunderstanding'. By Zac Boyer. SENT: 640 words, photos.

GLF--HSBC CHAMPIONS

SHANGHAI — Xander Schauffele gave the Americans a sweep of the World Golf Championships and quickly put a winless sophomore season behind him. SENT: 860 words, photos.

GLF--SANDERSON FARMS

JACKSON, Mississippi — Cameron Champ birdied five of the last six holes to win the Sanderson Farms Championship, recovering for his first PGA Tour victory after giving up a four-shot lead Sunday. By David Brandt. SENT: 390 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-AUSTRALIA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-ranked Pakistan put in another clinical performance to beat Australia by 33 runs in the third and final Twenty20 match and completed a 3-0 series sweep on Sunday. SENT: 370 words.

OLY--SKATEBOARDING-BRIGHTON FUTURE

The 14-year-old skateboarder from California has her own vert ramp in her backyard, with Tony Hawk even stopping by. Brighton Zeuner may not be a familiar name now, but may be when skateboarding makes its Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games. By Pat Graham. SENT: 880 words, photos.

— RAC--OBIT-CAMPBELL — Cot Campbell, who innovated horse racing ownership, dies. SENT: 760 words, photos.

