Lee leads Islanders past Hurricanes, 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and the New York Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday night.

Ryan Pulock scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Josh Bailey had two assists for the Islanders, who have earned points in three straight games. Playing eight of their first 11 games on the road, they've won two in a row for the first time.

Teuvo Teravainen scored for Carolina while Sebastian Aho matched a pair of club records with an assist — giving him points and assists in all 11 games this season, the longest active streak in the league.

The Hurricanes had their two-game winning streak snapped and missed a chance to jump idle Pittsburgh for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Thomas Greiss, who stopped 90 of the 91 shots he faced in his last two games against Carolina, made 38 saves while earning his first victory since a 2-1 win in the opener here on Oct. 4 and his fifth straight victory against the Hurricanes dating to March 2017.

He thwarted one of Carolina's best chances late, stopping a slap shot from Justin Faulk with about seven minutes remaining before Teravainen shot wide of an empty net. Moments later, he turned aside Justin Williams' close-range shot.

Petr Mrazek, making his third straight start, finished with 18 saves for the Hurricanes.

Pulock's go-ahead goal came with 5:25 left in the second with a turnaround slap shot between the circles off a smooth pass from Lee, who skated along the boards.

Lee put New York up 1-0 at 3:13 of the first — and 9 seconds into a hooking minor on Jordan Staal — when he scored on the power play off a pass from Bailey.

Aho, who entered tied for fifth in the league with 15 points, matched Ron Francis' franchise record for the longest point streak to start a season and Eric Staal's club mark for most consecutive games with an assist at any point during a season.

He set up the tying goal 1:16 seconds into the second period, with Teravainen banging in the rebound of Aho's shot.

NOTES: Carolina D Dougie Hamilton rang the left post early in the third. ... The Islanders scratched RW Cal Clutterbuck (upper body) and RW Tom Kuhnhackl replaced him in the lineup. ... Bailey has points in five straight games, the longest active streak on the team.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Finish a three-game trip Tuesday night at Pittsburgh.

Hurricanes: Wrap up a three-game homestand Tuesday night against Boston.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports