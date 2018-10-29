  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/29 04:33
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179
Miami 4 4 0 .500 174 219
N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 192 200
Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 5 3 0 .625 197 167
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127
Jacksonville 3 5 0 .375 134 170
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 189 185
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 2 1 .643 204 172
Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 221 237
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 197 137
Cleveland 2 5 1 .313 169 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 290 205
L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163
Denver 3 5 0 .375 188 194
Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 5 2 0 .714 146 134
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156
Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 204 163
Carolina 5 2 0 .714 178 152
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 190 212
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 201 233
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 2 1 .643 177 165
Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144
Chicago 4 3 0 .571 194 144
Detroit 3 4 0 .429 171 186
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 7 0 0 1.000 235 128
Seattle 4 3 0 .571 171 131
Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184
San Francisco 1 6 0 .143 158 218

___

Thursday's Games

Houston 42, Miami 23

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 18

Chicago 24, N.Y. Jets 10

Seattle 28, Detroit 14

Pittsburgh 33, Cleveland 18

Carolina 36, Baltimore 21

Kansas City 30, Denver 23

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 13

Cincinnati 37, Tampa Bay 34

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday's Games

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 1

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday, Nov. 5

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.