Cyprien scores winner as Nice beats Bordeaux

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Wylan Cyprien's first goal of the season helped Patrick Vieira's Nice to a much-needed 1-0 win at Bordeaux in the French league on Sunday.

Cyprien scored in the 54th minute after being set up well by pacey winger Allan Saint-Maximin. Bordeaux then hit the crossbar and Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez made a brilliant injury-time save to keep out a header from forward Andreas Cornelius.

Vieira, a standout midfielder for France and Arsenal during his playing days, took charge this summer. His team has been inconsistent, with striker Mario Balotelli lacking match fitness and yet to find the net this season after scoring 18 league goals last season and 15 the season before.

Sunday's win moved Nice up to 10th place after 11 matches, behind Reims on goal difference.

Forward Remi Oudin also netted his first goal of the campaign as Reims won 2-0 at Rennes on Sunday.

Later, leader Paris Saint-Germain looked for an 11th straight league win when it plays at fierce rival Marseille.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports