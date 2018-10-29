BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Leicester vs. Southampton
Burton Albion vs. Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth vs. Norwich
|Saturday's Matches
Watford 3, Huddersfield 0
Liverpool 4, Cardiff 1
Fulham 0, Bournemouth 3
Southampton 0, Newcastle 0
Brighton 1, Wolverhampton 0
Leicester 1, West Ham 1
|Sunday's Matches
Burnley 0, Chelsea 4
Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 2
Man United 2, Everton 1
|Monday's Match
Tottenham vs. Man City
|Tuesday's Matches
Sheffield United 1, Stoke 1
Birmingham 2, Reading 1
Norwich 2, Aston Villa 1
Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham 0
Swansea 3, Blackburn 1
QPR 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Millwall 2, Wigan 1
|Wednesday's Matches
Leeds 2, Ipswich 0
Bristol City 1, Hull 0
Preston 4, Brentford 3
West Brom 1, Derby 4
Bolton 0, Nottingham Forest 3
|Friday's Match
QPR 1, Aston Villa 0
|Saturday's Matches
Middlesbrough 1, Derby 1
West Brom 1, Blackburn 1
Preston 1, Rotherham 1
Bolton 0, Hull 1
Swansea 2, Reading 0
Bristol City 0, Stoke 1
Sheffield United 4, Wigan 2
Norwich 1, Brentford 0
Birmingham 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Millwall 3, Ipswich 0
Leeds 1, Nottingham Forest 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Luton Town 4, Accrington Stanley 1
Bristol Rovers 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Charlton 1, Oxford United 1
Peterborough 1, Fleetwood Town 0
Shrewsbury 3, Barnsley 1
Wycombe 3, Rochdale 0
Plymouth 3, Gillingham 1
Doncaster 0, Sunderland 1
Blackpool 1, Scunthorpe 0
Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2
Bradford 2, Coventry 4
Southend 3, Walsall 0
|Saturday's Matches
Accrington Stanley 1, Portsmouth 1
Rochdale 1, Charlton 0
Fleetwood Town 3, Blackpool 2
Barnsley 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Scunthorpe 1, Plymouth 4
Sunderland 3, Southend 0
Gillingham 4, Bradford 0
Coventry 2, Doncaster 1
Burton Albion 1, Peterborough 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Luton Town 2
Walsall 3, Wycombe 2
Oxford United 3, Shrewsbury 0
|Tuesday's Matches
Bury 1, Newport County 1
Grimsby Town 1, Colchester 0
Lincoln City 2, Carlisle 2
Crawley Town 1, Exeter 1
Swindon 0, Cambridge United 2
Morecambe 0, Mansfield Town 1
Stevenage 0, Port Vale 0
Yeovil 1, Crewe 1
Oldham 2, Cheltenham 0
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Notts County 1
Macclesfield Town 0, Northampton 5
Forest Green Rovers 3, Tranmere Rovers 1
|Saturday's Matches
Tranmere Rovers 5, Crawley Town 1
Colchester 1, Lincoln City 0
Mansfield Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Carlisle 0, Yeovil 1
Crewe 2, Grimsby Town 0
Northampton 2, Oldham 1
Newport County 1, Morecambe 1
Cheltenham 0, Stevenage 2
Notts County 1, Swindon 2
Cambridge United 1, Macclesfield Town 0
Exeter 1, Forest Green Rovers 2
Port Vale 1, Bury 0
|Tuesday's Match
Crewe vs. Mansfield Town