BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/10/29 02:53
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Leicester vs. Southampton

Burton Albion vs. Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth vs. Norwich

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Watford 3, Huddersfield 0

Liverpool 4, Cardiff 1

Fulham 0, Bournemouth 3

Southampton 0, Newcastle 0

Brighton 1, Wolverhampton 0

Leicester 1, West Ham 1

Sunday's Matches

Burnley 0, Chelsea 4

Crystal Palace 2, Arsenal 2

Man United 2, Everton 1

Monday's Match

Tottenham vs. Man City

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Sheffield United 1, Stoke 1

Birmingham 2, Reading 1

Norwich 2, Aston Villa 1

Middlesbrough 0, Rotherham 0

Swansea 3, Blackburn 1

QPR 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Millwall 2, Wigan 1

Wednesday's Matches

Leeds 2, Ipswich 0

Bristol City 1, Hull 0

Preston 4, Brentford 3

West Brom 1, Derby 4

Bolton 0, Nottingham Forest 3

Friday's Match

QPR 1, Aston Villa 0

Saturday's Matches

Middlesbrough 1, Derby 1

West Brom 1, Blackburn 1

Preston 1, Rotherham 1

Bolton 0, Hull 1

Swansea 2, Reading 0

Bristol City 0, Stoke 1

Sheffield United 4, Wigan 2

Norwich 1, Brentford 0

Birmingham 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Millwall 3, Ipswich 0

Leeds 1, Nottingham Forest 1

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Luton Town 4, Accrington Stanley 1

Bristol Rovers 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Charlton 1, Oxford United 1

Peterborough 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Shrewsbury 3, Barnsley 1

Wycombe 3, Rochdale 0

Plymouth 3, Gillingham 1

Doncaster 0, Sunderland 1

Blackpool 1, Scunthorpe 0

Portsmouth 2, Burton Albion 2

Bradford 2, Coventry 4

Southend 3, Walsall 0

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 1, Portsmouth 1

Rochdale 1, Charlton 0

Fleetwood Town 3, Blackpool 2

Barnsley 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Scunthorpe 1, Plymouth 4

Sunderland 3, Southend 0

Gillingham 4, Bradford 0

Coventry 2, Doncaster 1

Burton Albion 1, Peterborough 2

AFC Wimbledon 0, Luton Town 2

Walsall 3, Wycombe 2

Oxford United 3, Shrewsbury 0

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Bury 1, Newport County 1

Grimsby Town 1, Colchester 0

Lincoln City 2, Carlisle 2

Crawley Town 1, Exeter 1

Swindon 0, Cambridge United 2

Morecambe 0, Mansfield Town 1

Stevenage 0, Port Vale 0

Yeovil 1, Crewe 1

Oldham 2, Cheltenham 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Notts County 1

Macclesfield Town 0, Northampton 5

Forest Green Rovers 3, Tranmere Rovers 1

Saturday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers 5, Crawley Town 1

Colchester 1, Lincoln City 0

Mansfield Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Carlisle 0, Yeovil 1

Crewe 2, Grimsby Town 0

Northampton 2, Oldham 1

Newport County 1, Morecambe 1

Cheltenham 0, Stevenage 2

Notts County 1, Swindon 2

Cambridge United 1, Macclesfield Town 0

Exeter 1, Forest Green Rovers 2

Port Vale 1, Bury 0

Tuesday's Match

Crewe vs. Mansfield Town