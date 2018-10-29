WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the series of pipe bomb packages to prominent Democratic officials (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling billionaire businessman Tom Steyer a "crazed & stumbling lunatic" just days after Steyer was targeted in a mail bomb plot on prominent Democratic officials.

Trump tweeted Sunday about an interview with Steyer on CNN's "State of the Union." Trump says Steyer will "be running out of money pretty soon," and "if he is running for President, the Dems will eat him alive!"

Steyer has campaigned for months for Trump's impeachment.

Steyer shot back on Twitter, calling it "unthinkable" that Trump "would resort to name-calling instead of repairing the damage to the fabric of our country."

The man charged in the mail bomb plot has an extensive criminal history and is a fervent Trump supporter.

___

1:20 a.m.

As Cesar Sayoc entertained patrons as a DJ at the Ultra Gentlemen's Club, he could not have known that lab technicians and federal agents had linked DNA on two pipe bomb packages he was accused of sending prominent Democrats to a sample on file with Florida state authorities. Or that a fingerprint match had turned up on a separate mailing.

Investigators scouring his social media accounts had found the same spelling mistakes on his online posts — "Hilary" Clinton, Deborah Wasserman "Shultz" — as on the mailings he'd soon be charged with sending.

In the end, prosecutors who charged Sayoc with five federal crimes Friday say the fervent President Donald Trump supporter unwittingly left behind a wealth of clues about the mailed pipe-bombs.