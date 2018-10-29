  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/10/29 00:38
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Tuesday's Match

San Lorenzo 2, San Martin 1

Wednesday's Match

Estudiantes 1, Newell's 0

Friday's Match

Tigre 1, Lanus 1

Saturday's Matches

Huracan 3, Colon 2

River Plate 1, Aldosivi 0

Gimnasia 2, Boca Juniors 1

Santa Fe 0, Godoy Cruz 3

Talleres 0, San Martin de Tucuman 0

Sunday's Matches

Racing Club 2, San Lorenzo 1

Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central

Velez Sarsfield vs. Belgrano

Banfield vs. Estudiantes

Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente

Monday's Match

Newell's vs. Argentinos Jrs

Tuesday's Match

San Martin vs. Defensa y Justicia