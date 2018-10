DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final Twenty20 against Australia on Sunday.

Pakistan is aiming to clean sweep Australia after leading 2-0 in the series with two convincing victories.

Opening batsman Sahibzada Farhan and fast bowler Usman Khan get their first game of the series in place of struggling Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and paceman Shaheen Afridi, respectively.

Australia reinforced its spin department and brought in experienced off-spinner Nathan Lyon while dropping fast bowler Billy Stanlake.

___

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Ben McDermott, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa