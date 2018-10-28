BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer won his 99th career ATP Tour title on Sunday, beating qualifier Marius Copil 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors final.

A ninth title at Federer's hometown event in Basel, where he was once a ball boy, matched the nine he won at the Halle grass-court event in Germany.

Federer rallied from trailing by a service break in each set against the 93rd-ranked Romanian, whose serve was measured at 243 kph (151 mph) in his opening service game.

The top-seeded Swiss clinched when Copil sent a backhand into the net.

Federer's title was his first in more than four months since winning on grass at Stuttgart in June.

He closed the gap on the all-time singles titles list to Jimmy Connors, who leads with 109.

