The Latest on Week 8 in the NFL on Sunday (all times EDT):

11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters returned to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London after being evaluated for a concussion, but right tackle Lane Johnson will not after sustaining a knee injury.

Peters left the game in the second quarter before undergoing medical scans. Johnson left the game at the end of the Eagles' first series.

___

