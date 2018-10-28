  1. Home
Democratic wave faces GOP gerrymandering in US House races

By DAVID A. LIEB , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/28 22:12
Forecasts of a Democratic wave in the midterm elections will be put to the test by Republican gerrymandering of U.S. House districts.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is targeting 85 Republican-held seats across the U.S. as it attempts to gain the 23 seats needed to win control of the House.

But some of those seats are in states where Republicans controlled the redistricting process after the 2010 census and drew the boundaries so it would be easier for them to win future elections.

That process, known as political gerrymandering, has been used by both Democrats and Republicans over time. But Republicans were in a better position to carry it out because they won control of more state legislatures and governor's offices during the 2010 elections.