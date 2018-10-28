BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Backers of legalizing marijuana in North Dakota have high hopes that voters will approve the drug's use for anyone old enough to drink alcohol.

But they could be in for a bummer because opponents have spent far more money against the proposal. Critics say it would mean big problems for law enforcement and society.

It comes as North Dakota still is setting up a medical marijuana system that voters approved by a wide margin two years ago.

The measure on the Nov. 6 ballot would make it legal for people 21 and older to grow, possess and distribute marijuana. It would also seal the records of anyone convicted of a marijuana-related crime that would have been legal under the new measure.