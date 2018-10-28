Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;77;Brief p.m. showers;87;77;S;7;77%;85%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;91;81;Mostly sunny;92;80;NNW;7;58%;19%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;71;45;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;NE;4;35%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;68;48;Downpours;57;51;WSW;19;66%;77%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;34;Spotty showers;45;40;ENE;14;79%;92%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and colder;38;24;A bit of a.m. snow;32;21;N;7;52%;63%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;59;45;Clouds and sun;62;41;SE;6;50%;6%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;41;30;Rain and drizzle;41;34;SW;23;69%;81%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, nice;80;61;Sunny and pleasant;87;69;E;4;51%;9%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;72;60;Nice with some sun;73;61;SSE;8;75%;19%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;64;56;Afternoon showers;62;54;W;13;73%;94%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;Sunny and nice;80;56;NW;6;47%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;74;A t-storm in spots;92;75;ESE;6;74%;60%;9

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;85;60;Partly sunny;85;60;NE;8;38%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;78;Mostly sunny;94;78;NE;7;61%;30%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Cool with rain;54;44;Partly sunny, cool;56;45;W;12;64%;26%;2

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;64;39;Plenty of sunshine;59;37;N;11;27%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;76;63;A morning t-storm;78;64;SE;9;53%;60%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;48;39;Spotty showers;48;45;E;13;73%;70%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;68;47;A little p.m. rain;67;48;SE;6;68%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;81;65;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;N;5;82%;95%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;66;56;Showers around;70;57;SE;14;78%;85%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;44;35;Spotty showers;43;38;NE;8;83%;87%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;79;51;Clouds and sun, warm;77;53;ESE;5;66%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;75;59;Clouds and sun, warm;72;60;SSE;9;69%;55%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;73;62;Becoming cloudy;76;65;NNE;10;60%;75%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;91;66;A morning t-storm;88;66;NNW;4;45%;86%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;66;49;Partly sunny;64;43;NW;13;58%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;84;62;Sunny and nice;87;63;NNE;9;25%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;82;65;Turning cloudy;76;55;WSW;24;61%;62%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;63;Some sun, a t-storm;83;66;E;3;65%;60%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;90;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;NNE;13;63%;25%;5

Chicago, United States;Brief a.m. showers;52;44;Mostly sunny;54;47;SSE;7;63%;18%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;Partly sunny;87;76;NNE;7;71%;28%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;40;35;Cloudy;45;42;ENE;16;64%;76%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;84;77;Clouds and sunshine;84;76;NNW;13;74%;7%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;85;61;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;SSW;9;67%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds breaking;88;72;A shower in the a.m.;88;71;SE;9;73%;65%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;88;62;Hazy sunshine;88;62;NNW;6;50%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;76;47;Partly sunny, warm;78;37;NE;7;21%;21%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;82;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;71;NNE;6;89%;82%;2

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;98;72;Showers around;92;71;SW;5;56%;63%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cool;50;30;Clouds and sun;46;33;SE;10;71%;5%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;67;49;Low clouds breaking;68;48;W;5;54%;44%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cooler;60;49;Plenty of sunshine;62;54;WSW;17;56%;77%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;82;70;Brilliant sunshine;86;69;NNE;5;56%;14%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;85;50;Sunny and beautiful;86;53;ENE;6;19%;0%;14

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;82;70;An afternoon shower;83;70;ENE;12;57%;40%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;35;25;An afternoon shower;37;32;ESE;12;75%;40%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;95;77;High clouds;94;71;NNE;6;67%;15%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;Partly sunny;84;68;NNE;6;41%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;More clouds than sun;86;74;A passing shower;86;75;NNW;8;66%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;89;61;Nice with some sun;88;59;N;9;34%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;84;59;Hazy sunshine;87;59;NNE;6;45%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;72;55;SE;6;68%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;77;Afternoon showers;92;78;NNE;6;64%;85%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;99;82;A t-storm in spots;93;81;ENE;7;59%;54%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warm with sunshine;89;59;Mostly sunny, warm;90;61;NW;8;23%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;79;46;Sunshine, pleasant;77;48;NNW;4;22%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;Hazy sun and warm;98;72;NW;7;32%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;Nice with sunshine;76;51;S;5;52%;24%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;103;78;Plenty of sunshine;100;78;NNW;11;28%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;59;48;Clouds and sun, warm;64;49;ESE;6;79%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;77;Brief showers;88;76;NNE;6;66%;68%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;75;W;6;70%;63%;11

Kolkata, India;Spotty showers;85;71;Couple of t-storms;79;70;ENE;7;81%;83%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;NNE;4;77%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;61;40;A t-storm in spots;60;37;ENE;8;51%;47%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;SW;7;78%;62%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;61;Partly sunny;68;61;S;7;73%;18%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;58;50;Clouds and sun, cool;60;53;SW;9;50%;83%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;48;36;Variable cloudiness;49;41;N;11;68%;68%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;83;60;Mostly sunny;78;58;SSE;5;56%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Humid with clearing;86;76;Partly sunny, humid;86;76;WNW;7;75%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Cool with some sun;52;38;Partly sunny, cool;52;38;WSW;11;46%;62%;3

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;84;80;Cloudy with showers;85;78;WSW;16;78%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;93;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;79;S;5;70%;71%;5

Manila, Philippines;Inc. clouds;90;75;High clouds;86;78;WSW;7;55%;27%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;61;42;Brilliant sunshine;68;46;SSE;9;49%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;68;55;A t-storm in spots;70;55;NNE;5;54%;65%;7

Miami, United States;Sunlit, not as warm;81;68;Mostly sunny;82;72;NNE;10;51%;1%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;44;36;A little rain;44;42;E;12;90%;84%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;85;75;SSE;7;73%;39%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;72;58;Some sun, a shower;76;61;NNE;10;55%;73%;10

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;39;32;Cloudy with a shower;41;29;W;0;89%;64%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;45;28;Cloudy and colder;32;25;E;10;61%;12%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;79;Hazy and very warm;97;77;NNE;8;34%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;75;58;A stray t-shower;77;60;NE;8;65%;77%;10

New York, United States;Low clouds may break;54;47;A brief a.m. shower;56;42;WNW;16;65%;42%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;77;51;Sunny and pleasant;80;51;NNW;5;44%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;61;35;Rain and drizzle;38;34;S;17;63%;81%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;67;55;Partly sunny;67;55;SW;9;55%;44%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;22;Rain and snow shower;35;31;ENE;6;55%;87%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow and rain;36;29;Cloudy with a shower;38;25;W;8;89%;58%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;86;76;A shower in places;86;78;NE;7;71%;78%;13

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;A t-storm in spots;84;76;NNW;5;84%;78%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;ENE;6;71%;58%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;46;38;Spotty showers;44;38;N;11;70%;95%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;82;59;Not as warm;74;58;S;14;58%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;92;77;Rather cloudy;92;74;N;8;62%;43%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;Cloudy;90;76;NNE;11;70%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;73;An afternoon shower;88;71;E;5;56%;77%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Cold with rain;40;38;Showers around;58;53;SSE;5;70%;61%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little p.m. rain;54;27;Partly sunny, chilly;48;29;NW;7;52%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;70;55;Heavy p.m. showers;70;55;ESE;8;53%;93%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler with clearing;59;48;A shower or two;61;52;S;10;66%;66%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;ENE;8;64%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;46;34;Rain and drizzle;40;34;ESE;7;84%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;42;28;Partly sunny;38;33;ESE;11;72%;61%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;76;66;Mostly cloudy;75;66;E;7;57%;39%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;81;63;A t-storm in spots;73;62;NNE;7;46%;43%;4

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;71;63;Thunderstorms;72;56;SSW;16;81%;85%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;39;25;Plenty of sunshine;37;25;ESE;8;68%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;56;Partly sunny;68;53;NNW;9;57%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;74;66;A t-storm in spots;76;63;ENE;7;77%;45%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;74;A shower in places;85;74;SSE;5;66%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;76;64;Humid with some sun;77;64;N;7;91%;12%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;77;47;Partly sunny;76;47;E;7;36%;13%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;78;55;Cloudy;74;54;SW;5;48%;85%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;86;72;An afternoon shower;86;71;N;5;71%;45%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny, but cool;57;41;Partly sunny;58;48;S;8;64%;85%;3

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;57;48;A bit of rain;55;48;S;7;78%;80%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;56;37;Partly sunny;54;33;NW;6;57%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;Sunny, nice and warm;73;57;SSE;8;48%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A t-storm in spots;91;77;NW;4;75%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;73;46;Partly sunny;72;47;S;5;61%;28%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;76;A shower in spots;86;76;ESE;3;67%;78%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;39;31;A shower possible;40;37;E;11;56%;74%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy, not as warm;66;54;Turning sunny, nice;72;60;NE;11;52%;9%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and nice;78;61;Clearing;81;66;E;9;47%;0%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;39;28;Periods of sun;37;28;ESE;13;63%;3%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain tapering off;56;43;Mostly cloudy;61;44;SE;5;65%;8%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny;62;39;Sunny and pleasant;64;42;NNE;5;55%;0%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;58;51;Mostly sunny;64;50;SW;6;42%;8%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;80;61;Sunny and pleasant;83;61;E;6;33%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;86;66;Showers and t-storms;85;65;ESE;4;44%;75%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the a.m.;65;55;Warmer with sunshine;73;55;W;7;63%;4%;4

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;44;36;A morning shower;47;34;WNW;14;68%;42%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Inc. clouds;86;72;Mostly cloudy;88;66;W;11;40%;14%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with some sun;81;69;Mostly sunny, windy;81;52;SW;21;39%;4%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, milder;48;22;Sunny and mild;48;16;ESE;5;55%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;53;45;Spotty showers;53;45;SE;5;76%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with a shower;65;53;A morning shower;70;58;SSE;13;73%;74%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;91;70;Mostly sunny, warm;90;69;ENE;5;59%;17%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, chilly;41;34;A bit of rain;41;39;ESE;10;80%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Chilly with rain;45;39;Spotty showers;58;54;SE;5;94%;69%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;63;53;An afternoon shower;61;50;SSE;9;74%;100%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;94;75;Mostly sunny;92;74;NNW;5;72%;39%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;57;33;Plenty of sunshine;61;34;NE;2;47%;0%;3

_____

