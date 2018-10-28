Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 28, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;25;Brief p.m. showers;30;25;S;12;77%;85%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;33;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;NNW;11;58%;19%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;NE;6;35%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and drizzle;20;9;Downpours;14;11;WSW;30;66%;77%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;1;Spotty showers;7;4;ENE;22;79%;92%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and colder;3;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-6;N;11;52%;63%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;15;7;Clouds and sun;17;5;SE;9;50%;6%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;5;-1;Rain and drizzle;5;1;SW;36;69%;81%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;E;7;51%;9%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;22;15;Nice with some sun;23;16;SSE;12;75%;19%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;18;13;Afternoon showers;17;12;W;22;73%;94%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;Sunny and nice;27;13;NW;10;47%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;9;74%;60%;9

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny;29;15;NE;13;38%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;NE;11;61%;30%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Cool with rain;12;7;Partly sunny, cool;13;7;W;20;64%;26%;2

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;N;18;27%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;24;17;A morning t-storm;25;18;SE;15;53%;60%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;9;4;Spotty showers;9;7;E;21;73%;70%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;8;A little p.m. rain;19;9;SE;9;68%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;N;9;82%;95%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;19;13;Showers around;21;14;SE;23;78%;85%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;7;2;Spotty showers;6;3;NE;13;83%;87%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;26;10;Clouds and sun, warm;25;12;ESE;8;66%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;24;15;Clouds and sun, warm;22;15;SSE;14;69%;55%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;23;17;Becoming cloudy;25;18;NNE;16;60%;75%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;33;19;A morning t-storm;31;19;NNW;7;45%;86%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;18;6;NW;21;58%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;Sunny and nice;31;17;NNE;15;25%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;28;18;Turning cloudy;24;13;WSW;39;61%;62%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;17;Some sun, a t-storm;28;19;E;5;65%;60%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;NNE;22;63%;25%;5

Chicago, United States;Brief a.m. showers;11;6;Mostly sunny;12;9;SSE;11;63%;18%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;11;71%;28%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;4;2;Cloudy;7;6;ENE;26;64%;76%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;Clouds and sunshine;29;24;NNW;21;74%;7%;8

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;SSW;15;67%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds breaking;31;22;A shower in the a.m.;31;22;SE;14;73%;65%;12

Delhi, India;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;Hazy sunshine;31;17;NNW;9;50%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;24;8;Partly sunny, warm;25;3;NE;11;21%;21%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;28;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;22;NNE;9;89%;82%;2

Dili, East Timor;A downpour;37;22;Showers around;33;22;SW;9;56%;63%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, cool;10;-1;Clouds and sun;8;0;SE;16;71%;5%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;20;9;Low clouds breaking;20;9;W;7;54%;44%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cooler;15;10;Plenty of sunshine;17;12;WSW;27;56%;77%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;28;21;Brilliant sunshine;30;21;NNE;8;56%;14%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;30;10;Sunny and beautiful;30;12;ENE;9;19%;0%;14

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;28;21;An afternoon shower;28;21;ENE;19;57%;40%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-4;An afternoon shower;3;0;ESE;19;75%;40%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;35;25;High clouds;34;22;NNE;10;67%;15%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Partly sunny;29;20;NNE;10;41%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;More clouds than sun;30;23;A passing shower;30;24;NNW;14;66%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;16;Nice with some sun;31;15;N;14;34%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;29;15;Hazy sunshine;30;15;NNE;10;45%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;SE;10;68%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;Afternoon showers;33;25;NNE;10;64%;85%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;37;28;A t-storm in spots;34;27;ENE;11;59%;54%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warm with sunshine;31;15;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;NW;12;23%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;26;8;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;NNW;7;22%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Hazy sun and warm;37;22;NW;12;32%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Nice with sunshine;24;11;S;7;52%;24%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;39;26;Plenty of sunshine;38;26;NNW;18;28%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;15;9;Clouds and sun, warm;18;9;ESE;9;79%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;25;Brief showers;31;24;NNE;9;66%;68%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;W;10;70%;63%;11

Kolkata, India;Spotty showers;29;22;Couple of t-storms;26;21;ENE;12;81%;83%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;7;77%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a t-storm;16;4;A t-storm in spots;16;3;ENE;13;51%;47%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;11;78%;62%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Partly sunny;20;16;S;12;73%;18%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;15;10;Clouds and sun, cool;16;11;SW;15;50%;83%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;9;2;Variable cloudiness;9;5;N;17;68%;68%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;28;15;Mostly sunny;26;14;SSE;8;56%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Humid with clearing;30;24;Partly sunny, humid;30;24;WNW;12;75%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Cool with some sun;11;3;Partly sunny, cool;11;3;WSW;18;46%;62%;3

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;29;27;Cloudy with showers;30;26;WSW;25;78%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;26;S;7;70%;71%;5

Manila, Philippines;Inc. clouds;32;24;High clouds;30;26;WSW;12;55%;27%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;16;5;Brilliant sunshine;20;8;SSE;14;49%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;20;13;A t-storm in spots;21;13;NNE;8;54%;65%;7

Miami, United States;Sunlit, not as warm;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;22;NNE;16;51%;1%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little p.m. rain;7;2;A little rain;7;5;E;19;90%;84%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SSE;11;73%;39%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;22;14;Some sun, a shower;24;16;NNE;16;55%;73%;10

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;4;0;Cloudy with a shower;5;-1;W;1;89%;64%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;7;-2;Cloudy and colder;0;-4;E;17;61%;12%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;26;Hazy and very warm;36;25;NNE;13;34%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;14;A stray t-shower;25;15;NE;13;65%;77%;10

New York, United States;Low clouds may break;12;8;A brief a.m. shower;13;6;WNW;25;65%;42%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;NNW;8;44%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;16;1;Rain and drizzle;3;1;S;27;63%;81%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;20;13;SW;14;55%;44%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, chilly;3;-5;Rain and snow shower;2;-1;ENE;10;55%;87%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow and rain;2;-1;Cloudy with a shower;3;-4;W;12;89%;58%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;30;25;A shower in places;30;26;NE;11;71%;78%;13

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NNW;8;84%;78%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;10;71%;58%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Spotty showers;6;3;N;17;70%;95%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;28;15;Not as warm;24;15;S;23;58%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;25;Rather cloudy;34;23;N;13;62%;43%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Cloudy;32;24;NNE;18;70%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;23;An afternoon shower;31;22;E;8;56%;77%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Cold with rain;4;3;Showers around;15;12;SSE;8;70%;61%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little p.m. rain;12;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-2;NW;11;52%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;21;13;Heavy p.m. showers;21;13;ESE;13;53%;93%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler with clearing;15;9;A shower or two;16;11;S;16;66%;66%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;ENE;13;64%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;8;1;Rain and drizzle;4;1;ESE;12;84%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;5;-2;Partly sunny;3;1;ESE;18;72%;61%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;25;19;Mostly cloudy;24;19;E;11;57%;39%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;27;17;A t-storm in spots;23;17;NNE;12;46%;43%;4

Rome, Italy;Thunderstorms;22;17;Thunderstorms;22;13;SSW;26;81%;85%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;4;-4;Plenty of sunshine;3;-4;ESE;12;68%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;13;Partly sunny;20;12;NNW;14;57%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;23;19;A t-storm in spots;25;17;ENE;11;77%;45%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in places;29;23;SSE;8;66%;74%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;24;18;Humid with some sun;25;18;N;11;91%;12%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;25;8;Partly sunny;24;8;E;12;36%;13%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;25;13;Cloudy;23;12;SW;9;48%;85%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;An afternoon shower;30;22;N;9;71%;45%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny, but cool;14;5;Partly sunny;15;9;S;12;64%;85%;3

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;14;9;A bit of rain;13;9;S;12;78%;80%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;13;3;Partly sunny;12;0;NW;9;57%;2%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;Sunny, nice and warm;23;14;SSE;12;48%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NW;6;75%;80%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;23;8;Partly sunny;22;9;S;7;61%;28%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in spots;30;24;ESE;5;67%;78%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;4;-1;A shower possible;5;3;E;17;56%;74%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy, not as warm;19;12;Turning sunny, nice;22;16;NE;18;52%;9%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and nice;26;16;Clearing;27;19;E;15;47%;0%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;4;-2;Periods of sun;3;-2;ESE;21;63%;3%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain tapering off;13;6;Mostly cloudy;16;7;SE;8;65%;8%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning sunny;17;4;Sunny and pleasant;18;6;NNE;8;55%;0%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;14;11;Mostly sunny;18;10;SW;9;42%;8%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;E;10;33%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;Showers and t-storms;29;19;ESE;7;44%;75%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the a.m.;18;13;Warmer with sunshine;23;13;W;11;63%;4%;4

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;6;2;A morning shower;8;1;WNW;23;68%;42%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Inc. clouds;30;22;Mostly cloudy;31;19;W;18;40%;14%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with some sun;27;20;Mostly sunny, windy;27;11;SW;34;39%;4%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, milder;9;-6;Sunny and mild;9;-9;ESE;7;55%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;12;7;Spotty showers;12;7;SE;8;76%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy with a shower;18;11;A morning shower;21;15;SSE;21;73%;74%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny, warm;32;21;ENE;8;59%;17%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, chilly;5;1;A bit of rain;5;4;ESE;15;80%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Chilly with rain;7;4;Spotty showers;14;12;SE;9;94%;69%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;17;12;An afternoon shower;16;10;SSE;15;74%;100%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Mostly sunny;33;23;NNW;7;72%;39%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;Plenty of sunshine;16;1;NE;3;47%;0%;3

_____

