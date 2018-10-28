PRAGUE (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he met with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister during an international conference and urged a full and complete investigation into the killing of writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Mattis says Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir "had no reservations at all" about the need for the kingdom to be transparent about the death of the Washington Post columnist at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Mattis did not detail the conversation they had Saturday, but said he told Jubeir that "we need to know what happened."

Turkish officials have said that a Saudi team of 15 men tortured, killed and dismembered the writer in a premeditated act. The kingdom initially said it knew nothing about what happened to Khashoggi, but on Thursday said evidence shows the killing was premeditated.