LEICESTER, England (AP) — Flowers and wreaths have been laid outside Leicester's City's stadium, the morning after a helicopter belonging to the English club's Thai owner crashed in flames next to the ground.

Small bouquets were left by members of the public alongside a large image of the Hindu god Ganesh, which was also propped up among the flowers. A small candle was placed in front of the flowers as people gathered at the stadium.

The club from central England has said it is assisting authorities with "a major incident" at the stadium after eyewitnesses reported seeing the helicopter plummet to the ground shortly after it took off from the field following a Premier League game between Leicester and West Ham on Saturday night.

Leicester's owner, Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, is known for arriving and leaving the stadium in his helicopter at home games.

There has been no official statement about who was on board.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports