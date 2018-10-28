TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Li Tang-ni (李棠霓) narrowly missed out on being crowded winner of the 31st Miss Globalcity Pageant, taking home second place in Jinan, China on Oct. 27.

Li’s special performance of a dance inspired by core elements of kung fu was of special note, reported Mirror Media.

The final event of the beauty contest was held at Daming Lake, Jinan from October 17 to 27, and included the beauty competition, charity events, and endorsements for the Earth Charter of the United Nations. 36 women from 31 countries vied for the title.

According to the event’s website, the final competition is comprised of five sections including national costume, city introduction video, 30 second speech and evening wear, swimming suit, and talent and skill.

During the talent and skill section, Li performed a self-styled kung fu dance, which clenched her second place, reports said.

Li, from Taipei was previously credited in a movie of Hong Kong martial artist Barry Chan (衛子雲) and built homes for the disadvantaged in Cambodia.

The full list of finalists for the 31th Miss Globalcity Pageant is outlined below: