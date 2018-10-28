TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japanese airline StarFlyer commenced two new flights linking Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Taiwan with Kitakyushu and Nagoya, Japan on Oct. 28, reported CNA.

Flights between Taoyuan airport and both Kitakyushu and Nagoya will run daily.

Head of StarFlyer Taiwan, Kenji Ishiyama told CNA that given the popularity of Japan as a tourist destination for Taiwanese, it made sense that the airline's only international route was to Taiwan.

Ishiyama described StarFlyer as a “premium airline,” noting that the company reduced the seats of their Airbus A320-200 fleet from 180 to 150, in a bid to improve comfort, emphasizing that the airline focuses on “Japanese hospitality” and “in-flight service,” reported CNA.

He added that the each seat is equipped with a black leather chair, LCD screen, and charging sockets.



Interior of StarFlyer Airbus A320-200 (CNA image)

StarFlyer’s other routes currently service Japan’s domestic travel market, with flights linking Fukuoka, Kitakyushu, Okinawa, Osaka, Tokoname, Tokyo, and Ube.