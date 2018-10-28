Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) The temperature dropped to 15.1 degrees Celsius in Tamsui District in New Taipei, northern Taiwan, early Sunday morning, the lowest ground level temperature in Taiwan since the beginning of autumn, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Other areas north of central Taiwan and Yilan County experienced temperatures of 16-18 degrees in the early morning hours, CWB forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平) said, attributing the drop to the continued influence of northeasterly winds.

For the rest of the day, it will be sunny with stable weather, but there will be a big difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures, Kuan said.

Daytime highs will reach 25-28 degrees in northern and eastern Taiwan, and 30 degrees in the south. The daytime to nighttime temperature differential will by more than 10 degrees in western Taiwan, Kuan said, advising people to stay warm.

Meanwhile, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, Typhoon Yutu was 1,090 km east southeast of Eluanbi, the southernmost tip of Taiwan, moving at a speed of 18 km per hour in a westerly direction. It carried maximum sustained winds of 184 kph, with gusts reaching up to 227 kph, CWB data showed.

The storm will continue to move toward Luzon Island in the Philippines over the next three days, Kuan forecast, anticipating the storm's periphery will impact Taiwan proper after Tuesday, bringing showers to windward northern and eastern areas.

He indicated there is only a low probability Yutu will hit Taiwan directly but said that because of uncertainty as to the storm's course, the bureau is paying close attention to how it affects Taiwan.

However, the periphery of the storm has already reached outlying Green Island and Lanyu (Orchid Island) off Taitung County in southeastern Taiwan Sunday, with ferry services between Taitung and Green Island suspended at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The service suspension will continue until Wednesday, and whether normal services are resumed on Thursday will be decided by the skippers on duty, according to the Maritime and Port Bureau under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications.

There are no ferry services between Taitung and Lanyu on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and the service will be suspended on Monday, meaning the next ferry to Lanyu will not depart until Nov. 2.