MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (AP) — President Donald Trump mourned the dead and forcefully condemned anti-Semitism after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 dead. But faced with another national tragedy, he kept his appointment for campaigning in Illinois.

With just over a week until elections that will determine the control of Congress, Trump stuck to his plans to appear at an agricultural convention and the political rally Saturday.

Throughout the day, he expressed sorrow, called for justice and bemoaned hate, getting regular updates on the shooting. But he also campaigned for candidates and criticized favorite Democratic targets.