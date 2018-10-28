All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 11 8 3 0 16 41 34 Tampa Bay 10 7 2 1 15 33 27 Montreal 10 6 2 2 14 33 25 Boston 11 6 3 2 14 34 27 Carolina 10 6 3 1 13 33 29 Buffalo 11 6 4 1 13 30 33 Pittsburgh 8 5 1 2 12 35 26 Columbus 10 6 4 0 12 36 38 Washington 10 5 3 2 12 39 37 New Jersey 8 5 2 1 11 28 20 Ottawa 9 4 4 1 9 32 35 N.Y. Islanders 9 4 4 1 9 28 24 Philadelphia 11 4 7 0 8 32 46 Florida 9 2 4 3 7 28 35 N.Y. Rangers 10 3 6 1 7 25 34 Detroit 10 1 7 2 4 21 41 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 11 8 3 0 16 38 28 Colorado 12 7 3 2 16 41 27 Winnipeg 12 7 4 1 15 35 32 Minnesota 10 6 2 2 14 29 27 Chicago 11 6 3 2 14 40 41 San Jose 10 5 3 2 12 34 29 Vancouver 11 6 5 0 12 31 35 Edmonton 9 5 3 1 11 27 29 Anaheim 11 5 5 1 11 27 30 Calgary 11 5 5 1 11 36 40 Dallas 9 5 4 0 10 28 25 Arizona 10 5 5 0 10 26 20 Vegas 10 4 5 1 9 22 27 St. Louis 10 3 4 3 9 36 39 Los Angeles 10 2 7 1 5 18 36

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, San Jose 3, SO

Winnipeg 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 6, Ottawa 3

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 3, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 5, Nashville 3

Washington 4, Calgary 3, SO

Columbus 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Toronto 3, Winnipeg 2

Montreal 3, Boston 0

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2

St. Louis 7, Chicago 3

Arizona 7, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.