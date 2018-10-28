5.8 earthquake hits Romania

An 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Romania in the early hours of Sunday.

The National Earth Physics Institute says the tremor, which lasted for several seconds, occurred in quake-prone region of Vrancea in the east of the country. It struck at a depth of 150 kilometers (94 miles). The nearest town was Comandau, near the city of Brasov.

The earthquake could be felt as far away as the capital Bucharest, 150 kilometers sounth of the epicenter. It could also be felt in parts of Ukraine, Moldova and Bulgaria.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

es/amp (AP, dpa)

