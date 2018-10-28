SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and the Spurs rallied in the fourth quarter, overcoming 35 points and 11 rebounds from LeBron James to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-106 on Saturday night.

The Spurs' first lead came at 93-91 with 10 minutes remaining when DeRozan laid in his own miss after beating three Lakers to the rebound.

San Antonio would built the lead to eight points before James cut it to 106-105 with four straight points an assist to Josh Hart on a 3-pointer. DeRozan responded with a fadeaway jumper on Hart with 15.9 seconds remaining to help preserve the lead and the eventual win.

Rudy Gay added 16 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points as the Spurs beat the Lakers for the second time in a week.

The Lakers shot 53 percent in the first half and led by as many as 14 points.

Kyle Kuzma, who made his first two 3-pointers, finished with 15 points for Los Angeles. Lance Stephenson added 14 points, including a 3-pointer at the close of the first quarter that he punctuated by posing for the fans sitting courtside.

DeRozan scored eight points in the final four minutes of the first half, including an emphatic dunk between two defenders, to cut a 13-point lead into a more manageable 60-54 deficit entering the third quarter.

The Spurs tied it at 71 with 6:52 remaining in the third, but the Lakers went on a 17-6 run to reclaim a double-digit lead.

Lakers: James grasped his lower back and tried to exit the game early in the second quarter, but the Lakers played on and so did he. James remained in the game and was fine after some initial discomfort. ... Los Angeles entered the game second in the league in fastbreak points at 17.5 points per game and finished with 17 against the Spurs. ... The Lakers had a large contingent of fans that drowned out the Spurs' support for much of the game. ... Los Angeles had won two straight games in San Antonio.

Spurs: Aldridge has 16,971 points to move past Celtics great Bob Cousy for 93rd in league history. ... The Spurs made only three 3-pointers, a season low. Their previous season low was six against Indiana on Oct. 24.

