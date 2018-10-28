|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Philadelphia
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Brooklyn
|2
|3
|.400
|3½
|New York
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Charlotte
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Orlando
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|Washington
|1
|4
|.200
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|4
|1
|.800
|1½
|Indiana
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Chicago
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Cleveland
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|San Antonio
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Dallas
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Houston
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Portland
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Utah
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Sacramento
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|L.A. Lakers
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Phoenix
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
___
|Friday's Games
Charlotte 135, Chicago 106
Golden State 128, New York 100
Toronto 116, Dallas 107
L.A. Clippers 133, Houston 113
Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 95
New Orleans 117, Brooklyn 115
Sacramento 116, Washington 112
|Saturday's Games
Boston 109, Detroit 89
Utah 132, New Orleans 111
Chicago 97, Atlanta 85
Indiana 119, Cleveland 107
Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 103
Memphis 117, Phoenix 96
Miami 120, Portland 111
Milwaukee 113, Orlando 91
San Antonio 110, L.A. Lakers 106
|Sunday's Games
Golden State at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.
Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.