By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/28 11:02
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 6 0 1.000
Boston 4 2 .667 2
Philadelphia 3 3 .500 3
Brooklyn 2 3 .400
New York 1 5 .167 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 3 2 .600
Charlotte 3 4 .429 1
Atlanta 2 3 .400 1
Orlando 2 4 .333
Washington 1 4 .200 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 6 0 1.000
Detroit 4 1 .800
Indiana 4 2 .667 2
Chicago 2 4 .333 4
Cleveland 0 6 .000 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 4 1 .800
San Antonio 3 2 .600 1
Memphis 3 2 .600 1
Dallas 2 3 .400 2
Houston 1 4 .200 3
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 4 1 .800
Portland 3 2 .600 1
Utah 3 2 .600 1
Minnesota 2 4 .333
Oklahoma City 0 4 .000
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 5 1 .833
L.A. Clippers 3 2 .600
Sacramento 3 3 .500 2
L.A. Lakers 2 4 .333 3
Phoenix 1 4 .200

Friday's Games

Charlotte 135, Chicago 106

Golden State 128, New York 100

Toronto 116, Dallas 107

L.A. Clippers 133, Houston 113

Milwaukee 125, Minnesota 95

New Orleans 117, Brooklyn 115

Sacramento 116, Washington 112

Saturday's Games

Boston 109, Detroit 89

Utah 132, New Orleans 111

Chicago 97, Atlanta 85

Indiana 119, Cleveland 107

Philadelphia 105, Charlotte 103

Memphis 117, Phoenix 96

Miami 120, Portland 111

Milwaukee 113, Orlando 91

San Antonio 110, L.A. Lakers 106

Sunday's Games

Golden State at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Chicago, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8 p.m.

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m.