MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Marc Gasol scored 19 points, Mike Conley added 18 and Memphis took a big lead in the first half before coasting to a 117-96 victory over Phoenix on Saturday night, sending the Suns to their fourth straight loss.

MarShon Brooks also had 18 points, Garrett Temple added 15, and Wayne Selden 14.

Deandre Ayton, the top pick in last summer's draft, scored 24 points — tops for his young season — and had eight rebounds. But Ayton didn't get a lot of offensive help as the Suns played without leading scorer Devin Booker, who is nursing a left hamstring strain.

That was 28 points missing from the Phoenix scoring punch.

With the Grizzlies up by 26 midway through the fourth, the Memphis starters took a seat with the game well in hand.

As they did in their first home game — a rout of the Atlanta Hawks — the Grizzlies dominated the first half shooting 61 percent overall, including 7 of 13 from outside the arc.

The Memphis lead was 68-43 at the break.

Phoenix struggled with its 3-point shooting, making on 3 of 12 from outside the arc in the first half. And as much as the Suns struggled shooting, ballhandling was also an issue with Phoenix committing 12 turnovers.

The Suns showed some life in the third quarter as Ayton continued to score. But even a little bit of a burst from Phoenix only brought the deficit under 20 points on a couple of occasions.

A short rally to close the third brought Phoenix to 87-71 entering the fourth.

TIP-INS

Suns: Ayton has scored at least 18 points in four of his five games this season. ... Josh Jackson started in the injured Devin Booker's spot. ...Jackson had six turnovers in the first quarter. ... Ryan Anderson, who has a reputation as a 3-point shooter, entered the game 3 of 15 from outside the arc this season. His percentage didn't get any better, going 1 for 3 from outside the arc.

Grizzlies: Gasol, who left Wednesday's loss at Sacramento in the fourth quarter with neck and shoulder soreness, started for Memphis. ... Jaren Jackson Jr. drew a technical foul early in the fourth quarter when he jumped up in dispute over being called for a foul.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Oklahoma City on Sunday night

Grizzlies: Host Washington on Tuesday night.

