BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

2018/10/28 10:10
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 9 6 2 1 16 6 20
Santa Fe 10 5 3 2 11 7 18
Huracan 9 5 2 2 13 8 17
River Plate 9 4 4 1 13 4 16
Atletico Tucuman 8 4 4 0 14 7 16
Godoy Cruz 10 5 1 4 10 7 16
Defensa y Justicia 7 4 3 0 9 4 15
Boca Juniors 10 4 3 3 11 9 15
Aldosivi 10 5 0 5 9 9 15
Gimnasia 10 4 2 4 8 8 14
Velez Sarsfield 9 4 2 3 9 10 14
Independiente 8 3 4 1 13 8 13
Banfield 9 3 4 2 8 8 13
Colon 10 3 3 4 11 14 12
Talleres 10 3 2 5 9 9 11
Rosario Central 8 3 2 3 5 8 11
Tigre 10 2 5 3 10 14 11
San Lorenzo 8 2 4 2 11 12 10
Newell's 9 2 2 5 8 10 8
Estudiantes 8 2 2 4 7 9 8
San Martin 8 2 2 4 10 14 8
San Martin de T. 9 1 5 3 5 9 8
Belgrano 9 1 5 3 4 9 8
Lanus 10 1 4 5 9 17 7
Argentinos Jrs 8 1 3 4 2 5 6
Patronato Parana 9 1 1 7 6 16 4
Tuesday, Oct. 23

San Lorenzo 2, San Martin 1

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Estudiantes 1, Newell's 0

Friday, Oct. 26

Tigre 1, Lanus 1

Saturday, Oct. 27

Huracan 3, Colon 2

River Plate 1, Aldosivi 0

Gimnasia 2, Boca Juniors 1

Santa Fe 0, Godoy Cruz 3

Talleres 0, San Martin de T. 0

Sunday, Oct. 28

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 1400 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central 1615 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Belgrano 1830 GMT

Banfield vs. Estudiantes 2045 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente 2300 GMT

Monday, Oct. 29

Newell's vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 30

San Martin vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT