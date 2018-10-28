BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|9
|6
|2
|1
|16
|6
|20
|Santa Fe
|10
|5
|3
|2
|11
|7
|18
|Huracan
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|8
|17
|River Plate
|9
|4
|4
|1
|13
|4
|16
|Atletico Tucuman
|8
|4
|4
|0
|14
|7
|16
|Godoy Cruz
|10
|5
|1
|4
|10
|7
|16
|Defensa y Justicia
|7
|4
|3
|0
|9
|4
|15
|Boca Juniors
|10
|4
|3
|3
|11
|9
|15
|Aldosivi
|10
|5
|0
|5
|9
|9
|15
|Gimnasia
|10
|4
|2
|4
|8
|8
|14
|Velez Sarsfield
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|10
|14
|Independiente
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|8
|13
|Banfield
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|8
|13
|Colon
|10
|3
|3
|4
|11
|14
|12
|Talleres
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|9
|11
|Rosario Central
|8
|3
|2
|3
|5
|8
|11
|Tigre
|10
|2
|5
|3
|10
|14
|11
|San Lorenzo
|8
|2
|4
|2
|11
|12
|10
|Newell's
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|10
|8
|Estudiantes
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|9
|8
|San Martin
|8
|2
|2
|4
|10
|14
|8
|San Martin de T.
|9
|1
|5
|3
|5
|9
|8
|Belgrano
|9
|1
|5
|3
|4
|9
|8
|Lanus
|10
|1
|4
|5
|9
|17
|7
|Argentinos Jrs
|8
|1
|3
|4
|2
|5
|6
|Patronato Parana
|9
|1
|1
|7
|6
|16
|4
|Tuesday, Oct. 23
San Lorenzo 2, San Martin 1
|Wednesday, Oct. 24
Estudiantes 1, Newell's 0
|Friday, Oct. 26
Tigre 1, Lanus 1
|Saturday, Oct. 27
Huracan 3, Colon 2
River Plate 1, Aldosivi 0
Gimnasia 2, Boca Juniors 1
Santa Fe 0, Godoy Cruz 3
Talleres 0, San Martin de T. 0
|Sunday, Oct. 28
Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 1400 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central 1615 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Belgrano 1830 GMT
Banfield vs. Estudiantes 2045 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente 2300 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 29
Newell's vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 30
San Martin vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT