Rubio, Jazz, beat Davis-less Pelicans 132-111

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ricky Rubio had 28 points and 12 assists, Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz became the first team this season to beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 132-111 on Saturday night.

New Orleans played without star forward Anthony Davis. He was ruled out shortly before the game because of his sprained right elbow — an injury through which he'd played in a victory a night earlier over Brooklyn.

The Davis-Gobert matchup has been a competitive and compelling one in recent seasons. With Davis out, Gobert had his best game of the young season. He'd come in averaging 14.5 points and had not scored more than 19 points in a game this season. Rubio, who set up several Gobert dunks with alley-oop lobs, was averaging just 6 points coming in and hadn't scored more than 13 in a game.

Nikola Mirotic scored 25 points for the Pelicans.

CELTICS 109, PISTONS 89

DETROIT (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 19 points, Marcus Morris added 18 and Boston handed Detroit its first loss of the season.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Stanley Johnson scored a season-high 16 for Detroit. The Pistons won their first four games of the season for the first time since 2008-09.

The Celtics opened up a 103-74 lead with 5:15 left to play, cruising to a win in the first of consecutive games between the teams.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports