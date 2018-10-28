WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to arrive in New Zealand on Sunday afternoon for the final stop of their 16-day tour of the South Pacific.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan are scheduled to spend four days in New Zealand, where they will meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, go for a trail walk in a national park, meet young people training to be part of Wellington's film industry, and visit a hatchery for New Zealand's national bird, the kiwi.

The couple are due to arrive on the same plane as a number of competitors returning from Sydney's Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014. The games give sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball.