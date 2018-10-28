|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|32
|20
|4-1-0
|3-0-1
|2-0-0
|Toronto
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|38
|32
|2-3-0
|5-0-0
|2-1-0
|Boston
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|34
|24
|4-0-0
|2-2-2
|4-0-0
|Carolina
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|33
|29
|3-1-1
|3-2-0
|2-0-1
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|35
|26
|2-1-1
|3-0-1
|1-0-0
|Montreal
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|30
|25
|4-1-0
|1-1-2
|1-1-2
|Buffalo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|26
|28
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|39
|37
|3-1-1
|2-2-1
|1-1-1
|New Jersey
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|28
|20
|5-1-1
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Columbus
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|31
|34
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|28
|24
|1-1-1
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|Ottawa
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|32
|35
|3-2-1
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Philadelphia
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|32
|46
|2-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|Florida
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|28
|35
|0-2-1
|2-2-2
|0-0-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|25
|34
|3-3-0
|0-3-1
|0-1-1
|Detroit
|10
|1
|7
|2
|4
|21
|41
|0-3-1
|1-4-1
|1-4-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|38
|28
|3-3-0
|5-0-0
|2-0-0
|Colorado
|11
|7
|2
|2
|16
|39
|24
|3-1-1
|4-1-1
|1-0-0
|Winnipeg
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|33
|29
|5-1-1
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Chicago
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|37
|34
|3-2-1
|3-0-1
|2-0-1
|Minnesota
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|26
|25
|4-0-2
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|San Jose
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|34
|29
|2-1-0
|3-2-2
|1-1-0
|Vancouver
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|35
|2-1-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|Edmonton
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|27
|29
|2-1-1
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|Anaheim
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|27
|30
|2-1-1
|3-4-0
|2-1-1
|Calgary
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|36
|40
|2-2-1
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|Dallas
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|28
|25
|5-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Vegas
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|22
|27
|2-2-1
|2-3-0
|1-0-1
|Arizona
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|19
|19
|1-2-0
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|St. Louis
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|29
|36
|1-3-1
|1-1-2
|0-1-3
|Los Angeles
|10
|2
|7
|1
|5
|18
|36
|1-2-1
|1-5-0
|0-0-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Vegas 2
Carolina 4, San Jose 3, SO
Winnipeg 2, Detroit 1
Colorado 6, Ottawa 3
|Saturday's Games
New Jersey 3, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1
Edmonton 5, Nashville 3
Washington 4, Calgary 3, SO
Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.