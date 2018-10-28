|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|32
|20
|Toronto
|10
|7
|3
|0
|14
|38
|32
|Boston
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|34
|24
|Carolina
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|33
|29
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|35
|26
|Montreal
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|30
|25
|Buffalo
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|26
|28
|Washington
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|39
|37
|New Jersey
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|28
|20
|Columbus
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|31
|34
|Ottawa
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|32
|35
|N.Y. Islanders
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|28
|24
|Philadelphia
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|32
|46
|Florida
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|28
|35
|N.Y. Rangers
|10
|3
|6
|1
|7
|25
|34
|Detroit
|10
|1
|7
|2
|4
|21
|41
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|11
|8
|3
|0
|16
|38
|28
|Colorado
|11
|7
|2
|2
|16
|39
|24
|Winnipeg
|11
|7
|3
|1
|15
|33
|29
|Chicago
|10
|6
|2
|2
|14
|37
|34
|Minnesota
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|26
|25
|San Jose
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|34
|29
|Vancouver
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|31
|35
|Edmonton
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|27
|29
|Calgary
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|36
|40
|Anaheim
|11
|5
|5
|1
|11
|27
|30
|Dallas
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|28
|25
|Vegas
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|22
|27
|Arizona
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|19
|19
|St. Louis
|9
|2
|4
|3
|7
|29
|36
|Los Angeles
|10
|2
|7
|1
|5
|18
|36
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Vegas 2
Carolina 4, San Jose 3, SO
Winnipeg 2, Detroit 1
Colorado 6, Ottawa 3
|Saturday's Games
New Jersey 3, Florida 2
N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1
Edmonton 5, Nashville 3
Washington 4, Calgary 3, SO
Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.