Mail bomb suspect personality changed radically

By TERRY SPENCER and ELLIS RUA , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/28 06:56
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc's personality changed radically over the last decade.

In the mid-2000s, he traveled the country leading a mixed-race troupe of male exotic dancers. He ran scams and had a temper, but a fellow dancer who is African-American said he never expressed racism or homophobia.

Until earlier this year, Sayoc worked as a pizza driver. His manager says he often expressed hatred for minorities, Jews and gays — but even though she is a lesbian she kept him around because he was honest.

Why Sayoc changed so radically over the years remains a mystery, but to those who know him, there seems little question that he did. Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida and is charged federally with mailing at least 13 mail bombs to prominent Democrats and other frequent targets of conservative ire.