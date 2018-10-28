A helicopter of Leicester City Football Club, belonging to club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, crashed in the parking lot of the club's Stadium on Saturday.

British media said the crash occurred after the game between Leicester and West Ham United and just as the helicopter was taking off.

In a tweet, Leicester police confirmed that emergency services were on the scene.

Broadcaster Sky News showed images purported to be from the crash site, where large flames were visible. It has not been confirmed whether or not club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

Vichai became owner of the football club in 2010. The team won the Premier League title in 2016.



More to come...

jcg/aw (AFP, Reuters)

