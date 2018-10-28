All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 9 7 1 1 15 32 20 4-1-0 3-0-1 2-0-0 Toronto 10 7 3 0 14 38 32 2-3-0 5-0-0 2-1-0 Boston 10 6 2 2 14 34 24 4-0-0 2-2-2 4-0-0 Carolina 10 6 3 1 13 33 29 3-1-1 3-2-0 2-0-1 Pittsburgh 8 5 1 2 12 35 26 2-1-1 3-0-1 1-0-0 Montreal 9 5 2 2 12 30 25 4-1-0 1-1-2 1-1-2 Buffalo 10 6 4 0 12 26 28 3-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 New Jersey 8 5 2 1 11 28 20 5-1-1 0-1-0 1-1-0 Columbus 9 5 4 0 10 31 34 2-3-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Washington 9 4 3 2 10 35 34 3-1-1 1-2-1 1-1-1 Ottawa 9 4 4 1 9 32 35 3-2-1 1-2-0 2-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 9 4 4 1 9 28 24 1-1-1 3-3-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 11 4 7 0 8 32 46 2-4-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 Florida 9 2 4 3 7 28 35 0-2-1 2-2-2 0-0-2 N.Y. Rangers 10 3 6 1 7 25 34 3-3-0 0-3-1 0-1-1 Detroit 10 1 7 2 4 21 41 0-3-1 1-4-1 1-4-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 11 8 3 0 16 38 28 3-3-0 5-0-0 2-0-0 Colorado 11 7 2 2 16 39 24 3-1-1 4-1-1 1-0-0 Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 33 29 5-1-1 2-2-0 2-2-0 Chicago 10 6 2 2 14 37 34 3-2-1 3-0-1 2-0-1 Minnesota 9 5 2 2 12 26 25 4-0-2 1-2-0 2-2-0 San Jose 10 5 3 2 12 34 29 2-1-0 3-2-2 1-1-0 Vancouver 11 6 5 0 12 31 35 2-1-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 Edmonton 9 5 3 1 11 27 29 2-1-1 3-2-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 11 5 5 1 11 27 30 2-1-1 3-4-0 2-1-1 Dallas 9 5 4 0 10 28 25 5-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Calgary 10 5 5 0 10 33 36 2-2-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Vegas 10 4 5 1 9 22 27 2-2-1 2-3-0 1-0-1 Arizona 9 4 5 0 8 19 19 1-2-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 St. Louis 9 2 4 3 7 29 36 1-3-1 1-1-2 0-1-3 Los Angeles 10 2 7 1 5 18 36 1-2-1 1-5-0 0-0-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, San Jose 3, SO

Winnipeg 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 6, Ottawa 3

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 3, Florida 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 5, Nashville 3

Washington at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.