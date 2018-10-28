LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Olympic bronze medalist Shoma Uno of Japan won Skate Canada International on Saturday, rallying in the free skate to edge Canada's Keegan Messing.

Uno finished with a total of 277.25 points. Messing, the leader Friday after the short program, was second at 265.17. South Korea's Cha Jun-Hwan of South Korea took bronze with 254.77.

France's Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres won the pair title, scoring a personal-best 147.30 in the short program for a total of 221.81. China's Peng Cheng and Jin Yang were second at 201.08, followed by Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro at 200.93.