COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in their one-off Twenty20 at R Premadasa Stadium.

England 187-8 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 69; Lasith Malinga 2-30), def. Sri Lanka 157 in 20 overs (Thisara Perera 57; Joe Denly 4-19, Adil Rashid 3-11) by 30 runs