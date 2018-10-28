LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on Game 4 of the World Series (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Rich Hill is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series after all.

The left-hander was originally announced as the starter, but on Saturday morning the team backed off on him and said its starter was to be announced.

The Dodgers confirmed Hill on their Twitter account after the Red Sox said lefty Eduardo Rodriguez would be their starter.

Hill is well-rested, unlike most of the Dodgers' staff. Los Angeles used nine pitchers to eke out a 3-2 victory in Game 3, which lasted a record 7 hours, 20 minutes.

The Dodgers trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven Series.

1:20 p.m.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will start Game 4 for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Red Sox announced the decision on Twitter about four hours before Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers have yet to confirm their starter.

Boston leads the best-of-seven Series 2-1.

The Dodgers won 3-2 early Saturday after Max Muncy's homer leading off the 18th inning ended the longest game in Series history at 7 hours, 20 minutes.

Rodriguez returns after throwing just six pitches in striking out Joc Pederson for the final out of the fifth inning Friday.

Rodriguez was 13-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 146 strikeouts in the regular season. He made 27 appearances, with 23 starts.

