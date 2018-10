LEICESTER, England (AP) — Police say they are dealing with an incident at English Premier League club Leicester after flames were filmed outside the stadium.

British broadcaster Sky Sports says a helicopter crashed in the carpark soon after taking off, after Leicester drew with West Ham 1-1.

Leicester won the Premier League in 2016.

___

