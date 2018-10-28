LONDON (AP) — Promoted Cardiff was unable to achieve Mission Impossible on Saturday.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said before his team's visit to Anfield it was "virtually impossible" for any side to win there this season, and Liverpool's dynamic forwards produced another masterclass in front of goal to win 4-1 and move to the top of the English Premier League.

Sadio Mane led with two goals, and Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri also struck as Liverpool went three points clear of second-place Manchester City, which plays Tottenham on Monday at Wembley Stadium.

Watford achieved its best start in a top-flight campaign after beating Huddersfield 3-0.

Callum Wilson struck twice as Bournemouth cruised past Fulham 3-0, Glenn Murray's 100th goal for Brighton beat Wolverhampton 1-0, and Southampton's game with Newcastle ended in a goalless draw at St. Mary's.

MANE DOUBLE

Salah, who scored his 50th Liverpool goal midweek, gave his team a 10th-minute lead against Cardiff. They didn't score again for nearly an hour, when Mane raced on to a pass from Alberto Moreno to smash the ball into the top corner.

Callum Paterson pulled one back for the visitors, with the help of a deflection from home defender Virgil van Dijk, but substitute Shaqiri made it 3-1 after more good work from Salah.

Salah was also involved in the fourth, setting up Mane to complete the scoring.

SOLO GOAL

Watford, with 19 points from 10 games, eclipsed its previous best start in the top-flight in 1982, the season it finished second.

Roberto Pereyra produced a brilliant solo goal to kick start a dominant display against winless Huddersfield. The former Juventus winger dribbled past several defenders to open the scoring after 10 minutes.

Gerard Deulofeu added the second, and Isaac Success used a clever free kick routine.

WILSON DOUBLE

Bournemouth striker Wilson converted an early penalty at Fulham after being brought down by Timothy Fosu-Mensah. David Brooks made it 2-0.

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald was sent off in the 73rd, and Bournemouth took advantage with a second goal for Wilson, set up by Ryan Fraser.

OTHER MATCHES

Brighton secured a third straight league win, at Wolverhampton's expense, while Southampton and Newcastle, who have only one win between them in 20 games, showed why in a dire match.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports