India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Scoreboard

PUNE, India (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday at the end of third one-day international between India and West Indies at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium:

West Indies

Kieran Powell c Sharma b Bumrah 21

Chandrapaul Hemraj c Dhoni b Bumrah 15

Shai Hope b Bumrah 95

Marlon Samuels c Dhoni b Ahmed 9

Shimron Hetmyer st Dhoni b Yadav 37

Rovman Powell c Sharma b Yadav 4

Jason Holder c sub (Jadeja) b Kumar 32

Fabian Allen c Pant b Chahal 5

Ashley Nurse lbw b Bumrah 40

Kemar Roach not out 15

Obed McCoy not out 0

Extras: (1b, 4lb, 5w) 10

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 283

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-38, 3-55, 4-111, 5-121, 6-197, 7-217, 8-227, 9-283.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-70-1 (2w), Jasprit Bumrah 10-1-35-4 (2w), Khaleel Ahmed 10-0-65-1 (1w), Yuzvendra Chahal 10-1-56-1, Kuleep Yadav 10-0-52-2.

India

Rohit Sharma b Holder 8

Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Nurse 35

Virat Kohli b Samuels 107

Ambati Rayudu b McCoy 22

Rishabh Pant c Hope b Nurse 24

M.S. Dhoni c Hope b Holder 7

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Powell b McCoy 10

Kuldeep Yadav not out 15

Yuzvendra Chahal c sub (Paul) b Roach 3

Khaleel Ahmed st Hope b Samuels 3

Jasprit Bumrah c Holder b Samuels 0

Extras: (1lb, 5w) 6

TOTAL: (all out) 240

Overs: 47.4.

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-88, 3-135, 4-172, 5-194, 6-215, 7-220, 8-225, 9-237, 10-240

Bowling: Kemar Roach 10-0-48-1, Jason Holder 9-0-46-2 (3w), Obed McCoy 5-0-38-2 (1w), Ashley Nurse 10-0-43-2 (1w), Fabian Allen 10-0-52-0, Marlon Samuels 3.4-1-12-3.

Result: West Indies won by 43 runs.

Toss: India.

Umpires: Paul Wilson, Australia, and Chettithody Shamshuddin, India.

TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.