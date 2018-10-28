LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool marched three points clear at the top of the English Premier League after crushing promoted Cardiff 4-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

With morning leader Manchester City not in action until Monday's visit to Tottenham, Liverpool went ahead early on.

Mohamed Salah, who scored his 50th goal for the club midweek, took his tally to 51 in 66 Liverpool games after Mane's 10th-minute shot was blocked.

Senegal forward Mane made it 2-0 before Callum Paterson pulled one back in the 77th minute for Cardiff, with the aid of a deflection from home defender Virgil van Dijk.

Xherdan Shaqiri avoided a tense finish for the hosts, scoring Liverpool's third goal before Mane clipped the ball over goalkeeper Neil Etheridge with three minutes left.

