PUNE, India (AP) — West Indies beat India by 43 runs in their third one-day international on Saturday to level the five-match series at 1-1:

West Indies 283-9 (Shai Hope 95, Ashley Nurse 40; Jasprit Bumrah 4-35) def. India 240 in 47.4 overs (Virat Kohli 107; Marlon Samuels 3-12) by 43 runs.