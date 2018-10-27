INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly regularly channels President Donald Trump on the campaign trail by bashing socialists, ridiculing the "radical left" and calling for a border wall with Mexico.

Donnelly is among a handful of red-state Senate Democrats who are desperately trying to distance themselves from an ascendant left-wing of the party that is fueled by opposition to Trump.

His Republican rival, businessman Mike Braun, says Donnelly talks a good game but is only masquerading as a conservative. He points out Donnelly voted against repealing the Affordable Care Act and against the GOP tax cut.

Donnelly says he's just trying to play it down the "Hoosier common-sense middle."

The midterm election is on Nov. 6.