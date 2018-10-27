Illinois governor asks voters for 2nd chance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner swept into office four years ago as a self-made millionaire and an outsider promising fiscal austerity, lower taxes and clean government.

Now he struggles in a Nov. 6 re-election bid against Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker who contends the Republican has accomplished none of those.

Facing voters a second time after a two-year budget standoff that led to billions of dollars in debt, Rauner has switched gears. He says he'll be more understanding of his political opponents' views if given a second term.

But he also released an edgy, confrontational TV ad in which a character playing an officiant at a wedding between Pritzker and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan declares that Illinois will be negatively impacted by a Pritzker win — only he uses a bleeped-out word.