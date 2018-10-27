  1. Home
Taiwanese golfer shares lead on Day 3 of Swinging Skirts

By  Central News Agency
2018/10/27 22:30

Taipei, Oct. 27 (CNA) Taiwanese golfer Hsu Wei-ling (徐薇淩) managed to retain her position at the top of the leaderboard by finishing with a 3-under-par 72 to share the third-round lead at the LPGA Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship on Saturday.

Hsu is currently tied with American Nelly Korda at 9-under 207 after the third day of the tournament.

"I felt lucky today. But I played well and I'm extremely happy with the result," Hsu said.

Speaking about her final game on Sunday, the Taiwanese said she will do her best to score as many birdies as possible.

The 2018 Swinging Skirts Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Taiwan Championship concludes on Sunday.

A total of 81 players are competing in the 72-hole tournament, which has a purse of US$2.2 million. 
