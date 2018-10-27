WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — With leader Manchester City not in action until Monday's visit to Tottenham, Liverpool can move three points clear at the top of the Premier League by beating promoted Cardiff at Anfield. Struggling Newcastle and Huddersfield chase their first wins of the season, at Southampton and Watford respectively. By Tony Jimenez. UPCOMING: 650 words by 1630 GMT, photos. With separates on Saturday's six EPL games.

SOC--ON SOCCER-EUROPE AGAINST FIFA

KIGALI, Rwanda — They stayed in the same hotel for two nights. They joined the Rwandan president for dinner. And yet, the two most powerful men in soccer politics still wouldn't talk one-on-one to settle their differences. The standoff between the presidents of FIFA and UEFA — who organize soccer's biggest multinational competitions — erupted around meetings in the Rwandan capital this week. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 800 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

TEN--WTA FINALS

SINGAPORE — Last year Elina Svitolina became the first Ukrainian woman to play singles at the WTA Finals. This year Svitolina became the first woman from her country to reach the season-ending final after beating Kiki Bertens 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4 Saturday. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 350 words, photos. Will be updated.

CAR--F1-MEXICAN GRAND PRIX

MEXICO CITY — Red Bull's Max Verstappen looks to become the youngest driver in F1 history to take pole position in qualifying Saturday at the Mexican Grand Prix. By Jim Vertuno. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Qualifying starts 1800 GMT.

— CAR--F1-LATINO DRIVERS — Latin American drivers facing long road to F1. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

BBO--WORLD SERIES

LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy ended the longest World Series game ever with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 18th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Boston Red Sox 3-2 to pull within 2-1 in this Fall Classic. By Beth Harris. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

— BBO--WORLD SERIES-THE LATE LATE LATE SHOW — Dodgers win Late, Late Late Show, cut Red Sox lead to 2-1. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 810 words, photos.

— BBO--WORLD SERIES-NUNEZ'S FALL CLASSIC — Fall classic: Wild trip for Boston infielder Nunez in Game 3. By Ben Walker. SENT: 490 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S GS

SOELDEN, Austria — Tessa Worley won the season-opening women's World Cup giant slalom in difficult weather conditions on Saturday. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 110 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Atletico Madrid hosts Real Sociedad and is seeking a win that would lift it into first place in the Spanish league. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1630 GMT, 500 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--BARCELONA-REAL MADRID

BARCELONA, Spain — Coaches Julen Lopetegui and Ernesto Valverde talk a day before Real Madrid visits Barcelona in the latest "clasico" match in the Spanish league. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2100 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Juventus dropped its first points in Serie A last weekend but will be confident of winning at relegation-threatened Empoli. Also, Fiorentina visits Torino and Atalanta hosts Parma. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund puts its unbeaten record on the line against visiting Hertha Berlin, while Bayern Munich aims to keep its resurgence going at Mainz. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1630 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — After two draws, Monaco coach Thierry Henry looks for his first win when his struggling side takes on Dijon at home. Also, third-place Montpellier is at Toulouse. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 450 words by 2030 GMT.

GYM--WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Simone Biles leads Team USA onto the floor on Saturday during qualifying at the 2018 world championships. Biles is dealing with kidney stones and spent a portion of Friday night in the hospital. By Will Graves. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1830 GMT, photos.

— GYM--WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS-AGELESS CHUSOVITINA — Still flipping at 43, Chusovitina aiming for 8th Olympics. By Will Graves. SENT: 560 words.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-AUSTRALIA

New Zealand beat Australia 37-20 in the third Bledisloe Cup test in Yokohama on Saturday to sweep the three-match series, but the Wallabies gave some hope to teams which will face defending champion All Blacks in the World Cup in Japan next year. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 820 words, photos.

GLF--HSBC CHAMPIONS

SHANGHAI — Tony Finau closed with three straight birdies at the HSBC for a 2-under 70 and kept his three-shot lead because of a late collapse by Justin Rose. SENT: 880 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TAIWAN

TAOYUAN CITY, Taiwan — Nelly Korda shot a 3-under 69 to share the lead with Wei-Ling Hsu after three rounds of the LPGA Taiwan Championship on Saturday. SENT: 280 words.

GLF--PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

THOUSAND OAKS, California — Tom Byrum birdied five of the last seven holes for a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour Champions' Invesco QQQ Championship. SENT: 370 words.

GLF--SANDERSON FARMS

JACKSON, Mississippi — Norman Xiong's ability to make the hard shots on another damp, chilly day made the rest of his second round much easier Friday at the Sanderson Farms Championship. By David Brandt. SENT: 460 words, photos.

CRI--INDIA-WEST INDIES

PUNE, India — West Indies reached 283-9 after India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the third one-day international on Saturday. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-WARNER SLEDGED

SYDNEY — Banned Australia batsman David Warner briefly left the field during his innings in a Sydney club competition match after appearing to be sledged by an opponent. SENT: 360 words.

CAR--INDYCAR-WICKENS-PARALYZED

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens is paralyzed from the chest down from injuries suffered in an August crash at Pocono Raceway. SENT: 420 words, photos.

MOT--AUSTRALIA MOTOGP

PHILLIP ISLAND, Australia — Newly crowned world champion Marc Marquez overcame intermittent rain on Saturday to claim pole position for the Australian MotoGP for the fifth straight year. SENT: 240 words.

FIG--SKATE CANADA

LAVAL, Quebec — Newly engaged and with his first Grand Prix figure skating title within reach, Keegan Messing couldn't find words to describe his elation Friday night. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Kevin Durant scores 41 points, Warriors rout Knicks 128-100. SENT: 790 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Lightning top Golden Knights 3-2, improve to 6-0-1 in last 7. SENT: 380 words, photos.

